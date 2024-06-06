May 31, 2024 (above) - Singer Seini Taumoepeau died very suddenly
Tongan-Australian presenter and singer Seini Fale’ aka Taumoepeau, who also performed under the name “SistaNative,” was a presenter on ABC Pacific.”
Here are 85 musicians and singers who died suddenly recently:
May 21, 2024 - Award Winning Latin Musician Omar Geles Died after suffering a heart attack while playing tennis at a country club.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.