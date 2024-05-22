March 7, 2024 (above) - 39 year old Christine Marie Persson, nurse at Beaumont Wayne in Michigan, died on March 7, 2024 after being intubated for 2 months. ER nurse, nursing supervisor and now an ICU nurse, she fell ill, and ended up on a ventilator.

There aren't many details available other than this: "Christy started feeling ill months ago and has been unable to work due to multiple doctor’s appointments, hospital admissions and dozes of tests. She was just starting to feel better, had finally returned to work and suddenly took a turn for the worse. She is now on a ventilator and fighting for her life in the very ICU where she takes such amazing care of her patients." "she has had 8 surgeries." "After a very courageous fight the past 2 months, Christine passed away peacefully on 3/7/24"

