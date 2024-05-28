Winter of Clotting Suddenly - STROKES Under the age 30 - Recent 26 tragic cases - NEWEST UK govt disability data shows strokes were up +405% in 2023 for ages 16-19
Mar.26, 2024 (above) - Cleveland, OH - 4 year old Maisie Schmidt was COVID-19 Vaccinated. She developed a cold and died suddenly one day later. “On Monday doctors found she had suffered a stroke…she actually had a very large stroke on the right side of her brain”
Young COVID-19 mRNA Vaccinated people continue to suffer strokes. Here are 25 more cases:
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.