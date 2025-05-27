VIDEO TESTIMONIAL - Stage 4 Lung Cancer resolved in 8 months with Fenbendazole and CBD Oil

Stage 4 Lung Cancer can be very responsive to a combination of Ivermectin, Fenbendazole and CBD Oil.

There are several published cases of 3-4cm lung tumors resolving with just CBD Oil applied under the tongue for a few months.

These gentlemen actually picked the two best repurposed drugs for Lung Cancer in this case: Fenbendazole + CBD Oil.

Whenever someone says: "I don't know anyone for whom this worked", there are actually thousands of testimonials like this, all across social media.

I run the world's largest Ivermectin Cancer Clinic, and I post Stage 4 Lung Cancer success stories on a regular basis.

Big pharma can't stop this. The word is already out.

Sorry Midwestern Doctor, you should have tried to stop this earlier.

