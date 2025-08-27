VIDEO - Dr.Sabine Hazan's Experience with Ivermectin

Dr. Hazan, a renowned physician, witnessed Ivermectin’s remarkable effect on patients with dangerously low oxygen levels.

One unforgettable case: a diabetic, renal failure patient crashing with oxygen in the 60s.

Blinded in her trial, unsure if he’d received hydroxychloroquine, she prescribed Ivermectin and doxycycline.

Instructions? Pick it up with French fries for a fatty meal to boost absorption.

What happened next was astonishing.

En route to the hospital, his oxygen climbed from the 70s to 80s, hitting 92% upon arrival.

Dr. Hazan monitored him closely, stunned by the rapid improvement. “Something is happening,” she realized.

This wasn’t isolated—Dr. Jackie Stone in Africa reported similar miracles, saving hypoxic patients with oxygen in the 50s and 60s. Yet, this breakthrough was silenced.

Why?

When Ivermectin showed it could raise oxygen saturation in the sickest patients, why was it dismissed?

Dr. Hazan’s protocol—carefully tailored, not reckless—offered hope where none existed.

Her work, alongside pioneers like Dr. Borody and Dr. Stone, demands attention.

The evidence is clear: Ivermectin isn’t just a drug—it’s a lifeline for the critically ill.

Why aren’t we talking about this?

Give a gift subscription

Share