This is a great and informative video narrated by former ABC Catalyst presenter, Maryanne Demasi, PhD. Well done Julian Gillespie & team
VIDEO - Contamination in COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines - The Truth about COVID-19 Shots
Apr 19, 2025
15 minutes with Dr.Makis
In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post