VIDEO - Australian Senator Gerard Rennick catches TGA lying about monitoring COVID-19 Vaccine Injuries

"I have to admit these guys caught me off guard.

When I asked for what sort of ongoing testing and surveillance was carried out I didn’t realise they could play dumb for so long.

Their claim that they monitor adverse events was a lie as they have previously informed us that they don’t follow up on individual reports and even worse they don’t follow up on or ask for autopsies.

Given the vaccines were never tested for genotoxicity, carcinogenic or longevity effects to name a few they had an obligation to complete the missing information but they never did.

Instead they just play dumb chewing up the few minutes of questioning I had left to avoid answering my questions." - Senator Gerard Rennick -

