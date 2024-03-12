Turbo Cancer Treatment race is on: Johnson & Johnson just completed $2 billion cancer drug buy of Ambrx on March 7, 2024 - Merck, Novartis, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, AbbVie, Pfizer, BMS - they all want in!
Articles reviewed:
Mar.11, 2024 - Pfizer bets on cancer drugs to recover from rapid decline of COVID business
Mar.11, 2024 - Merck Completes Acquisition of Harpoon Therapeutics
Mar.7, 2024 - Johnson & Johnson Completes Acquisition of Ambrx ($2.0 billion)
Feb.12, 2024 - AbbVie Completes $10.1 billion Acquisition of ImmunoGen
Feb.5, 2024 - Novartis in the lead to acquire cancer drug developer MorphoSys-sources
Dec.26, 2023 - Bristol Myers Squibb announces intent to buy RayzeBio for $4.1 billion (104% premium)
Nov.22, 2023 - Boehringer Ingelheim expands immuno-oncology portfolio with the acquisition of bacterial cancer therapy specialist T3 Pharma
Oct.8, 2023 - Bristol Myers Squibb announces purchase of Mirati Therapeutics for $5.8 billion
Oct.3, 2023 - Eli Lilly to Acquire POINT Biopharma to Expand Oncology Capabilities into Next-Generation Radioligand Therapies
