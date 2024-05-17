TURBO CANCER: Lymphoma diagnoses under age 40 are turning into a Tsunami - 60 recent cases with more and more children being diagnosed
May 2, 2024 (above) - El Cajon, CA - 10 year old Alivia Natter was diagnosed with Stage 4 Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma
COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines cause Turbo Cancer. Lymphomas are the most common type of Turbo Cancer after COVID-19 Vaccination.
Here are 60 recent cases under the age 40:
