TURBO CANCER Literature - 6 new COVID-19 Vaccine Turbo Cancer papers published in April 2024 - 26 total
TURBO CANCER LITERATURE (15 papers):
(2024 Apr, Zhang and El-Deiry) - SARS-CoV-2 spike S2 subunit inhibits p53 activation of p21(WAF1), TRAIL Death Receptor DR5 and MDM2 proteins in cancer cells
(2024 Apr, Rubio-Casillas et al) - Review: N1-methyl-pseudouridine (m1Ψ): Friend or foe of cancer?
(2024 Apr, Gibo et al) - Increased Age-Adjusted Cancer Mortality After the Third mRNA-Lipid Nanoparticle Vaccine Dose During the COVID-19 Pandemic in Japan
(2023 Dec, Angues et al) - SARS-CoV-2 Vaccination and the Multi-Hit Hypothesis of Oncogenesis
(2023 Nov, Patrick Chambers) - The CD147 Epitope on SARS CoV2 and the Spike in Cancer, Autoimmunity and Organ Fibrosis
(2023 Oct, Speicher et al) - DNA fragments detected in monovalent and bivalent Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna modRNA COVID-19 vaccines from Ontario, Canada: Exploratory dose response relationship with serious adverse events.
(2023 Sep, McKernan et al) - Sequencing of bivalent Moderna and Pfizer mRNA vaccines reveals nanogram to microgram quantities of expression vector dsDNA per dose
(2023 May, Uversky, Redwan, Makis, Rubio-Casillas) - IgG4 Antibodies Induced by Repeated Vaccination May Generate Immune Tolerance to the SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein
(2023 May, Eens et al) - B-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma following intravenous BNT162b2 mRNA booster in a BALB/c mouse: A case report
(2023 Apr, Halma, Rose, Lawrie) - The Novelty of mRNA Viral Vaccines and Potential Harms: A Scoping Review
(2023 March, Guetzkow et al) - National Academies Committee on Review of Relevant Literature Regarding Adverse Events Associated with Vaccines
(2022 May, Jiang et al) - SARS–CoV–2 Spike Impairs DNA Damage Repair and Inhibits V(D)J Recombination In Vitro (Retracted)
(2022 Apr, Seneff et al) - Innate immune suppression by SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccinations: The role of G-quadruplexes, exosomes, and MicroRNAs
(2022 Feb, Alden et al) - Intracellular Reverse Transcription of Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 In Vitro in Human Liver Cell Line
(2020 Oct, Singh) - S2 Subunit of SARS-nCoV-2 Interacts with Tumor Suppressor Protein p53 and BRCA: an In Silico Study
TURBO CANCER CASES (11 papers):
(2024 Apr, Abdurrahman et al) - Primary Cutaneous Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma in a Rare Location With an Immune Response to a BNT162b2 Vaccine
(2024 Apr, Ueda et al) - Fetal hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis with intravascular large B-cell lymphoma following coronavirus disease 2019 vaccination in a patient with systemic lupus erythematosus: an intertwined case
(2024 Apr, Gentilini et al) - A Case Report of Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia (ALL)/Lymphoblastic Lymphoma (LBL) Following the Second Dose of Comirnaty®: An Analysis of the Potential Pathogenic Mechanism Based on of the Existing Literature
(2023 Sep, Kyriakopoulos et al) - Bell’s palsy or an aggressive infiltrating basaloid carcinoma post-mRNA vaccination for COVID-19? A case report and review of the literature
(2023 Apr, Tachita et al) - Newly diagnosed extranodal NK/T-cell lymphoma, nasal type, at the injected left arm after BNT162b2 mRNA COVID-19 vaccination
(2023 Jan, Cavanna et al) - Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Developed Shortly after mRNA COVID-19 Vaccination: Report of a Case and Review of the Literature
(2022 Sep, Revenga-Porcel et al) - 76M lymphoma after 3rd Moderna mRNA
(2022 Aug, Sekizawa et al) - 80F lymphoma after 2nd Pfizer mRNA
(2022 Jun, Zamfir et al) - 58F 2nd Pfizer, 53M 2nd Pfizer both lymphoma
(2022 Apr, Mitsui et al) - 67M 2nd Pfizer, 80F 2nd Pfizer both lymphoma
(2021 Nov, Goldman et al) - 66M lymphoma progression after 3rd Pfizer mRNA
