(2024 Apr, Zhang and El-Deiry) - SARS-CoV-2 spike S2 subunit inhibits p53 activation of p21(WAF1), TRAIL Death Receptor DR5 and MDM2 proteins in cancer cells

(2024 Apr, Rubio-Casillas et al) - Review: N1-methyl-pseudouridine (m1Ψ): Friend or foe of cancer?

(2024 Apr, Gibo et al) - Increased Age-Adjusted Cancer Mortality After the Third mRNA-Lipid Nanoparticle Vaccine Dose During the COVID-19 Pandemic in Japan

(2023 Dec, Angues et al) - SARS-CoV-2 Vaccination and the Multi-Hit Hypothesis of Oncogenesis

(2023 Nov, Patrick Chambers) - The CD147 Epitope on SARS CoV2 and the Spike in Cancer, Autoimmunity and Organ Fibrosis

(2023 Oct, Speicher et al) - DNA fragments detected in monovalent and bivalent Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna modRNA COVID-19 vaccines from Ontario, Canada: Exploratory dose response relationship with serious adverse events.

(2023 Sep, McKernan et al) - Sequencing of bivalent Moderna and Pfizer mRNA vaccines reveals nanogram to microgram quantities of expression vector dsDNA per dose

(2023 May, Uversky, Redwan, Makis, Rubio-Casillas) - IgG4 Antibodies Induced by Repeated Vaccination May Generate Immune Tolerance to the SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein

(2023 May, Eens et al) - B-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma following intravenous BNT162b2 mRNA booster in a BALB/c mouse: A case report

(2023 Apr, Halma, Rose, Lawrie) - The Novelty of mRNA Viral Vaccines and Potential Harms: A Scoping Review

(2023 March, Guetzkow et al) - National Academies Committee on Review of Relevant Literature Regarding Adverse Events Associated with Vaccines

(2022 May, Jiang et al) - SARS–CoV–2 Spike Impairs DNA Damage Repair and Inhibits V(D)J Recombination In Vitro (Retracted)

(2022 Apr, Seneff et al) - Innate immune suppression by SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccinations: The role of G-quadruplexes, exosomes, and MicroRNAs

(2022 Feb, Alden et al) - Intracellular Reverse Transcription of Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 In Vitro in Human Liver Cell Line