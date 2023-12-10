TURBO Cancer LEUKEMIAS - Diagnosis to death in hours, days or weeks - 32 Tragic Cases of the most aggressive COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Induced Turbo Cancer (occurs after Pfizer or Moderna mRNA injection)
Largest Case series of mRNA Induced Turbo Cancer Leukemia ever published
Oct.14, 2023 - Spokane, WA 29 year old Quindrey Trevon Davis-Murphy, Spokane Jazz Orchestra, was diagnosed with leukemia & died of a brain bleed 4 days later (Diagnosis to death: 4 days)
======
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.