Turbo Cancer - Cholangiocarcinoma in 20 & 30 year olds (used to be a disease in 70 year olds) - once you get COVID-19 Vaccinated, "20 is the new 70"
Imagine a “Genetic Vaccine” that gives a 20 year old diseases of a 70 year old
California - 23 year old Sydney Towle was diagnosed with a cholangiocarcinoma (bile duct cancer) in August 2023 after doctors “discovered a sizeable mass in her stomach that had been growing for four months”.
Sydney had an intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. (average age at diagnosis is 70).
Leeds, UK - Feb.23, 2024 - 25 year old HR professional Daniella Thackray was diagnosed with cholangiocarcinoma in July 2023. There was no explanation for her diagnosis. She announced her own death in a LinkedIn post, released after her death on Feb.23, 2024.
