There has been a flood of anecdotal reports on social media of thyroid dysfunction and new thyroid diseases following COVID-19 mRNA vaccination, for both Pfizer and Moderna.

A new Japanese study by Morita et al., of 70 healthcare workers showed increased thyroid auto-antibodies following 2 Pfizer jabs as well as booster shot (click here).

These effects were long-lasting (> 32 weeks). The increase of thyroid auto-antibodies (TRAb) after 2 jabs and after booster jab can be seen in the graph below:

The authors conclude: “SARS-CoV-2 BNT162b2 (Pfizer) vaccine not only disrupted the steady state of Graves’ Disease, but also newly induced the disruption of thyroid autoimmunity. These findings support previous cases and series that showed the relapse or even new onset of Graves’ Disease potentially associated with the SARS-CoV-2 BNT162b2 mRNA vaccine.”

Types of thyroid dysfunction post mRNA vaccination:

COVID-19 mRNA vaccines can significantly worsen thyroid function (increase or decrease it). Th…