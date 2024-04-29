2021 April, Almajali et al - Thymoquinone, as a Novel Therapeutic Candidate of Cancers

2023 Sep, Das et al - A mechanistic insight into the potential anti-cancerous property of Nigella sativa on breast cancer through micro-RNA regulation: An in vitro & in vivo study

2023 Jan, Zhao et al - Advances in research on the relationship between thymoquinone and pancreatic cancer

2023 Dec, Sheikhnia et al - Potential anticancer properties and mechanisms of thymoquinone in colorectal cancer