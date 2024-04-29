Papers Reviewed:
2021 April, Almajali et al - Thymoquinone, as a Novel Therapeutic Candidate of Cancers
2023 Sep, Das et al - A mechanistic insight into the potential anti-cancerous property of Nigella sativa on breast cancer through micro-RNA regulation: An in vitro & in vivo study
2023 Jan, Zhao et al - Advances in research on the relationship between thymoquinone and pancreatic cancer
2023 Dec, Sheikhnia et al - Potential anticancer properties and mechanisms of thymoquinone in colorectal cancer
2023 Aug, Osorio-Perez et al - Thymoquinone Potentially Modulates the Expression of Key Onco- and Tumor Suppressor miRNAs in Prostate and Colon Cancer Cell Lines: Insights from PC3 and HCT-15 Cells
======
2021 April, Almajali et al - Thymoquinone, as a Novel Therapeutic Candidate of Cancers
Thymoquinone (TQ) is one of the bioactive constituents in Nigella sativa (N. sativa), black seed
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.