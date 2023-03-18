TURBO CANCER - Testicular turbo cancer in young athletes? Diagnosis to death in days or weeks. COVID-19 mRNA vaccine spike protein injury to the testes
Tributes have been paid to a young Irish cricket player who died days after being diagnosed with testicular cancer. (click here)
21-year-old Daniel Donnan was rushed to the Ulster Hospital where he was treated for a bleed to the brain, but medical tests revealed tumors which had already spread to his brain and lungs.
Testicular cancer in young athletes
