Why does big pharma anticipate over 300% growth in fatal Prion Diseases?

Source: Azyr and Data Bridge

Here are 25 cases of Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease:

Jan.6, 2024 - New Glarus, WI - 63 year old Diane Wagner was diagnosed with Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD) on Jan.3, 2024, which “will soon take Diane’s life”. “Just a few weeks ago, she was healthy & living an everyday normal life”

Jan.4, 2024 - Fredericksburg, VA - Marcia Stinson has been diagnosed with Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD)

Jan.1, 2024 - Beach City, TX - 61 year old Aaron Aguillard was hospitalized on Nov.11, 2023 with Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD) and died 7 weeks later on Jan.1, 2024

Dec.25, 2023 - Kailua, HI - Fernando Pizarro was diagnosed with CJD on Dec.4, 2023 and died 21 days later.