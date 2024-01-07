Rapid Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD) or Prion Disease in the COVID-19 mRNA Vaccinated - 25 cases in 2023 and a recent cluster of New Cases - biggest dangers of mRNA jabs: Turbo Cancer & PRIONS
Why does big pharma anticipate over 300% growth in fatal Prion Diseases?
Source: Azyr and Data Bridge
Here are 25 cases of Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease:
Jan.6, 2024 - New Glarus, WI - 63 year old Diane Wagner was diagnosed with Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD) on Jan.3, 2024, which “will soon take Diane’s life”. “Just a few weeks ago, she was healthy & living an everyday normal life”
Jan.4, 2024 - Fredericksburg, VA - Marcia Stinson has been diagnosed with Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD)
Jan.1, 2024 - Beach City, TX - 61 year old Aaron Aguillard was hospitalized on Nov.11, 2023 with Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD) and died 7 weeks later on Jan.1, 2024
Dec.25, 2023 - Kailua, HI - Fernando Pizarro was diagnosed with CJD on Dec.4, 2023 and died 21 days later.
Dec.6, 2023 - Edgewood, TX - 47 year old Texas Firefighter Jody McPherson died on Dec.6, 2023. "He was recently diagnosed wtih Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease, or CJD" Prion disease.
