(2020, Jan, Tang et al) - Pharmacological basis and new insights of quercetin action in respect to its anti-cancer effects

(2022 Mar, Neamtu et al) - A Comprehensive View on the Quercetin Impact on Colorectal Cancer

(2022 Aug, Asgharian et al) - Potential mechanisms of quercetin in cancer prevention: focus on cellular and molecular targets

(2022 Oct, Biswa et al) - A Comprehensive Analysis and Anti-Cancer Activities of Quercetin in ROS-Mediated Cancer and Cancer Stem Cells