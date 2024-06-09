QUERCETIN and CANCER - New research of the past 4 years - 5 papers reviewed
Papers reviewed
(2020, Jan, Tang et al) - Pharmacological basis and new insights of quercetin action in respect to its anti-cancer effects
(2022 Mar, Neamtu et al) - A Comprehensive View on the Quercetin Impact on Colorectal Cancer
(2022 Aug, Asgharian et al) - Potential mechanisms of quercetin in cancer prevention: focus on cellular and molecular targets
(2022 Oct, Biswa et al) - A Comprehensive Analysis and Anti-Cancer Activities of Quercetin in ROS-Mediated Cancer and Cancer Stem Cells
(2023, Feb, Maugeri et al) - Targets Involved in the Anti-Cancer Activity of Quercetin in Breast, Colorectal and Liver Neoplasms
