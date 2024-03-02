Propaganda Series - They complained about others not getting the COVID-19 Vaccine, then they "Died Suddenly". 26 People who died due to COVID propaganda and disinformation
Feb.4, 2024 - (Nashville, TN) 30 year old Hannah Quintero, died unexpectedly on Feb.4, 2024.
Apr.15, 2021: “How is it that the “all lives matter” and the “I refuse to get my COVID vaccine for some dumb reason” crew overlap SO much?”
April.1, 2019: “Please start penalizing antivaxers”
Feb.3, 2024 - Northampton, UK - Justin Carlin died suddenly on Feb.3, 2024
Oct.21, 2021: “if you choose not to have the vaccine and you get sick, tough shit. If you choose not to have the Covid Vaccine, then you choose to be back of the line for the free COVID treatment that is available on the NHS.”
Jan.27, 2024 - Waterloo, Ontario, Canada - 51 year old Dave Mumby died after a “sudden illness”
Apr.2021: “Ever notice the people that bitch about lockdown are the same ones that whine about following the rules and break them every chance they get and refuse to get the vaccine?”
Jan.27, 2024 - Lithonia, GA - 36 year old John Earnest Culberson Jr died suddenly Jan.27, 2024 He just celebrated 10 years at CDC!
Dec.30, 2021: "Get vaccinated so you can have not only a better year (2022) but a better you!!! The Vaccine/booster is safe because you is in GOD's Hands and no weapon shall form against you"
Jan.24, 2024 - PA - 37 year old Sarina Mihailoff died suddenly on Jan.24, 2024 - was found dead in hotel room during a work trip.
Feb.14, 2021: "I dont give a f... if there is a microchip in the vaccine. They could put a whole ipod nano inside me if it meant i was allowed to get drunk at Olive Garden again”
Feb.14, 2021:" "F me up with that sweet sweet vaccine goodness"
“You could try social distancing, wearing a mask, and getting vaccinated”
