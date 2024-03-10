PILOTS DIED - Air Canada (55 yo Anand Acharya), Delta (58 yo Geoffrey Brock) and Delta (41 yo Michael O'Leary) - three young pilots have died suddenly in past 3 weeks
AIR CANADA - Ottawa, Ontario - Mar.3, 2024 - 55 year old Pilot Anand Acharya died after an almost 2 year battle with brain cancer. He was a PhD and an Air Canada Pilot on Boeing 777.
DELTA - NYC - Feb.16, 2024 - 58 year old Capt Geoffrey John Brock died unexpectedly on Feb.16, 2024 during a layover in Honolulu, HI
DELTA - NYC - Feb.15, 2024 - 41 year old Michael David O’Leary died suddenly after a 1.5 month battle with cancer. In 2022, Mike began working for Delta Airlines at JFK Airport in New York City, flying domestic and international routes throughout the United States and the world.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.