Incident: United B772 over Atlantic on Apr 15th 2025, pilot incapacitated



By Simon Hradecky,

Created Tuesday, Apr 15th 2025 11:16Z, last updated Tuesday, Apr 15th 2025 11:16Z

A United Boeing 777-200, registration N78005 performing flight UA-71 from Amsterdam (Netherlands) to Newark,NJ (USA), was enroute at FL360 over the Atlantic Ocean about 670nm northwest of Dublin (Ireland) and about 160nm south of Keflavik (Iceland) when the crew decided to turn around and divert to Dublin advising ATC that their third pilot was suffering from heart ache.

The aircraft descended to FL310 for the return and is currently descending through FL080 towards Dublin.

