May 9, 2024 - EXCLUSIVE: Pfizer Whistleblower Leaks Company Email Offering “Separate and Distinct” COVID-19 Vaccines to Workers

A Pfizer whistleblower has raised the alarm that Pfizer workers were offered a “separate and distinct” COVID-19 vaccine and were told their jab would “not impact supply to national governments in any way.”

A leaked email from January 2021, provided exclusively to Infowars, explained to colleagues and contractors at Pfizer’s Pearl River research site that site-essential workers would be offered COVID-19 vaccinations that are “separate and distinct” from the doses Pfizer committed to governments worldwide.

“The vaccine doses to be used for this program are separate and distinct from those committed by Pfizer to governments around the world and will not impact supply to national governments in any way.”

Pfizer’s Pearl River research site is located in Rockland County, New York and is one of Pfizer’s nine major R&D sites, according to its website.

