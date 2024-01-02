Share this postPEDOPHILES, Child sex abusers and Child pornographers - exposing Canada's Healthcare Leaders - Part 1 - Pedophiles at Alberta Health Services and Alberta & BC Governmentsmakismd.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPEDOPHILES, Child sex abusers and Child pornographers - exposing Canada's Healthcare Leaders - Part 1 - Pedophiles at Alberta Health Services and Alberta & BC GovernmentsDr. William Makis MDJan 02, 2024∙ Paid304Share this postPEDOPHILES, Child sex abusers and Child pornographers - exposing Canada's Healthcare Leaders - Part 1 - Pedophiles at Alberta Health Services and Alberta & BC Governmentsmakismd.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther163ShareJune 13, 2023 - Top Alberta Health Services Executive has been given a sentence of five-and-a-half years for sexually assaulting a 7 year old childContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Dr. William Makis MD.Claim my free postOr upgrade your subscription. Upgrade to paid