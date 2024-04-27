Ozempic is a diabetic drug leading a weight loss craze since 2022. It isn’t without serious risks, however.

As a result, many are trying to find “Nature’s Ozempic”. Berberine, a plant alkaloid abundant in barberry and goldenseal, has been identified as the most likely candidate but what is the science behind weight loss with Berberine?

What is OZEMPIC:

Ozempic, known generically as semaglutide, was approved in 2017 by the US FDA for use in adults with Type 2 Diabetes. Ozempic is a weekly injection that helps lower blood sugar by helping the pancreas make more insulin.

Ozempic isn’t approved for weight loss but that's a famous side effect, so some doctors have been prescribing it off-label for that purpose. People with obesity seeking to lose weight can also turn to Wegovy, which contains semaglutide — the same active ingredient as in Ozempic — and is approved for weight loss.

The medication comes with side effects. The most common include nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, stomach pain and constipation, according to Novo Nordisk, the company that makes both Ozempic and Wegovy. But patients may also experience serious side effects such as pancreatitis, gallbladder problems and kidney failure, it warns.

People have to keep taking semaglutide for the drug to keep working — otherwise, they’ll regain much of the weight, studies have shown. It’s also expensive: List price for month’s supply is $900 for Ozempic and $1,300 for Wegovy.

======

OZEMPIC - Typical Weight loss

From a 2022 study by Ghusn et al:

people who received weekly semaglutide injections lost an average of about 15 pounds after three months and about 27 pounds after six months, which translates into about a 5-pound weight loss per month.

OZEMPIC EXAMPLE: Struggling with side effects

Th nnine DellaVecchia, 40, says she was prescribed Ozempic to treat symptoms related to insulin resistance caused by congenital adrenal hyperplasia and polycystic ovary syndrome.

Weight loss wasn’t a priority although she was intrigued that the drug might also help her slim down. It did just that, with DellaVecchia losing 30 pounds between August 2022 and February 2023. She stopped taking the drug because she couldn’t tolerate the side effects, and has not returned to it, she says.

The hospital worker in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, says she would sometimes force herself to eat when she was taking Ozempic because of the side effects.

She would have “absolutely no appetite,” was “completely nauseous” and “vomiting all the time,” DellaVecchia told TODAY.com in March 2023.

“You don’t feel like eating… it just wasn’t good for me,” she said.

DellaVecchia says she's been able to maintain the weight loss she achieved with a keto diet.

======

OZEMPIC - SEVERE SIDE EFFECTS:

According to US FDA, trials of Ozempic from 1mg dose: Nausea (20.3%), Vomiting (9.2%), diarrhea (8.8%), abdominal pain (5.7%), constipation (3.1%) = 30.8% reported a GI symptoms

But trials with Wegovy at a higher dose at 2.4mg showed: Nausea (44.2%), Vomiting (24.8%), Diarrhea (31.5%), Abdo pain (10.0%), constipation (23.4%) = 74% reported at least one GI disorder.

other symptoms: foul smelling burps, bloating and farting

“ ozempic face ” - hotly debated whether this is a real phenomenon or not

hair loss - hair loss is listed on the FDA's label for Wegovy, essentially the same medication. 3% percent of participants in the drug’s pivotal trial reported hair loss

OZEMPIC - Serious Side effects: