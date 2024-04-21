New Literature:

INTRODUCTION:

There are 5 forms of Olive Leaf available:

Olive Leaf raw dried leaves

Olive Leaf (whole) (supplement)

Olive Leaf Extract 6% Oleuropein

Olive Leaf Extract 15%, 20% or 25% Oleuropein

Olive Leaf Extract liquid drops

Rich in phenolic compounds

Olive is a small tree native to Asia whose domestication is believed to have taken place at the Turkey / Syria border 8000 years ago, and spread throughout the Mediterranean, Europe, Iran and Northern Africa. (click here)

There are ~ 890 million olive trees in the world and 172 million of them are in Turkey. During the harvesting of olives together with pruning stages, considerable amount of by-product mainly consisting of olive leaves are accumulated, ~ 25 kg per tree. This biomass is generally used to feed animals. (click here)

Olive trees are predominantly grown in the Mediterranean region, characterized by extended periods of sunlight and high rates of pathogen and insect attack. To combat these stressors, olive trees synthesize large volumes of polyphenols, which are largely stored in their thick leaves. (click here)