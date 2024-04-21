New Literature:
(2022 July, Rishmawi et al) - A Comprehensive Review on the Anti-Cancer Effects of Oleuropein
(2023 Sep, Karousi et al) - Next-generation sequencing reveals altered gene expression and enriched pathways in triple-negative breast cancer cells treated with oleuropein and oleocanthal
(2024 Jan, Nsairat et al) - Oleuropein impact on colorectal cancer
(2024 Feb, Gervasi et al) - Use of Oleuropein and Hydroxytyrosol for Cancer Prevention and Treatment: Considerations about How Bioavailability and Metabolism Impact Their Adoption in Clinical Routine
INTRODUCTION:
There are 5 forms of Olive Leaf available:
Olive Leaf raw dried leaves
Olive Leaf (whole) (supplement)
Olive Leaf Extract 6% Oleuropein
Olive Leaf Extract 15%, 20% or 25% Oleuropein
Olive Leaf Extract liquid drops
Rich in phenolic compounds
Olive is a small tree native to Asia whose domestication is believed to have taken place at the Turkey / Syria border 8000 years ago, and spread throughout the Mediterranean, Europe, Iran and Northern Africa. (click here)
There are ~ 890 million olive trees in the world and 172 million of them are in Turkey. During the harvesting of olives together with pruning stages, considerable amount of by-product mainly consisting of olive leaves are accumulated, ~ 25 kg per tree. This biomass is generally used to feed animals. (click here)
Olive trees are predominantly grown in the Mediterranean region, characterized by extended periods of sunlight and high rates of pathogen and insect attack. To combat these stressors, olive trees synthesize large volumes of polyphenols, which are largely stored in their thick leaves. (click here)
