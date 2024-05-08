2021 Oct (Mani et al) - The Phytochemistry and Anticarcinogenic Activity of Noni Juice

2021 Dec (Rekha et al) - A Comprehensive Review on Therapeutic Perspectives of Morinda citrifolia (Indian Noni) to Combat Cancer

2022 Oct (Tailulu et al) - Antimicrobial and anticancer activities of Hainan dry noni fruit alcoholic extracts and their novel compounds identification using UPLC-Q-Exactive Obitrap-MS/MS

2022 Nov (Kumar et al) - Efficacy and Safety of Morinda citrifolia L. (Noni) as a Potential Anticancer Agent