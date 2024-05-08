NONI Fruit and CANCER - Morinda citrifolia (Noni) as an Anti-cancer superfood - New Research - 5 papers reviewed
Papers Reviewed:
2021 Oct (Mani et al) - The Phytochemistry and Anticarcinogenic Activity of Noni Juice
2021 Dec (Rekha et al) - A Comprehensive Review on Therapeutic Perspectives of Morinda citrifolia (Indian Noni) to Combat Cancer
2022 Oct (Tailulu et al) - Antimicrobial and anticancer activities of Hainan dry noni fruit alcoholic extracts and their novel compounds identification using UPLC-Q-Exactive Obitrap-MS/MS
2022 Nov (Kumar et al) - Efficacy and Safety of Morinda citrifolia L. (Noni) as a Potential Anticancer Agent
2024 Apr (Ali et al) - Noni enhances the anticancer activity of cyclophosphamide and suppresses myelotoxicity and hepatotoxicity in tumor-bearing mice
