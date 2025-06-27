COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis

COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis

Wendy Q
1h

One year ago my husband was diagnosed with Prostate cancer Gleason score 6. Started Tippens protocol January 2025

PSA’s

8/18/21. 2.01

3/5/22. 2.20

11/4/23. 1.40

4/27/24. 4.07

6/20/24. 5.97

9/27/24. 6.40

1/20/25. 2.20 (2 wks consistent IVM 24mg/Fenben 222mg)

4/22/25. 1.9

June 9 biopsy shows no cancer & was confirmed by Johns Hopkins Dr. biopsy mentioned some pre-cancer cells where previous biopsy showed as Gleason 6.

Taking this as a win. Continuing our path of active surveillance.

Renee Morris
1h

Congrats, Dr. Makis! Your positive, healthful impact is being force multiplied with Epoch Times earlier this week, and ZeroHedge cross-posting it. (https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/cancer-patients-recover-taking-repurposed-anti-parasitic-drugs )

I sent the Epoch Times article to my husband while he has been on travel this week with the enthusiastic header in the text: “Going mainstream!!”

