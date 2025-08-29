UPDATE: Why would Alberta Premier Danielle Smith sabotage her own political career and legacy by attacking terminally ill cancer patients instead of supporting them?

Why are Canadian conservatives in general so corrupt and beholden to Big Pharma? We saw it when it came to COVID-19 injections as well, and hero healthcare workers who they still continue to ignore.

I've struggled with these questions because logically, it makes no sense for Premier Danielle Smith to so viciously attack me and so many thousands of Cancer patients I've helped.

The only logical conclusion is that Danielle Smith is so thoroughly owned by the healthcare mafia in Alberta (Alberta Health Services, the Colleges of Physicians, Big Pharma), that she couldn't do the right thing even if she wanted to.

Although there is no indication she ever wanted to do the right thing.

It's terribly sad, because she could literally be an international HERO if she came out publicly and supported the cutting edge Cancer work we do with Ivermectin, Mebendazole and Fenbendazole.

All she would have to say is how incredible it is that Alberta, of all backwards places, is leading the world in Cancer Care and thousands of Cancer patients from around the world are now getting better.

Just an acknowledgement would be enough.

She could build us a Cancer Clinic and it would be the best performing Cancer Clinic in the world.

She would reap all the political glory and support of hundreds of thousands of Albertans who now don't trust her and certainly don't support her.

It would be the easiest possible path to political glory and a legacy to last through the ages.

Instead, she defames, she viciously attacks and she sends her PEDO-MAFIA thugs after us including a bureaucrat who fired ALL unvaccinated employees at the College of Physicians and restores the medical licenses of child rapists, as well as corrupt lawyers and Judges and she pretends like it's all OK and NORMAL.

It's not OK @ABDanielleSmith

You are hurting thousands of vulnerable cancer patients and only an evil person does that. You are committing evil.

I don't care that you're weak.

I don't care that you're "not in control" or "surrounded by pedophile bureaucrats" who tell you what to do and run your government instead of you.

I don't care that you pander to Big Pharma.

I don't care that you pander to rich, corrupt Albertans who want to make money on cancer drugs that don't work, who own millions of stocks in Big Pharma and fund your political career and lobby you day and night.

The moment you attack terminally ill cancer patients, it's OVER for you.

Your political career is done and your legacy is forever soiled with the crimes of Big Pharma and their corrupt bought and paid for lawyers and Judges.

Ultimately, you will have to face God's judgement and wrath for what you have done to these cancer patients, and then, may God forgive you, because I certainly wont.

I will fight you and your crimes with every ounce of strength I have and believe me, when it comes to defending cancer patients, we will prevail.

Shame on you Danielle Smith, shame on you for hurting cancer patients.

Give a gift subscription

Share