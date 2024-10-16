Share this postNEWS: Upcoming Speaking Event at Red Deer:makismd.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherNEWS: Upcoming Speaking Event at Red Deer:Dr. William Makis MDOct 16, 202470Share this postNEWS: Upcoming Speaking Event at Red Deer:makismd.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther23ShareHi Everyone!Come see me and other amazing speakers live in Red Deer at an upcoming event on October 19, 2024.There are still some seats available.I will be bringing the heat, as usual. Bring friends!!SubscribeGive a gift subscriptionShare70Share this postNEWS: Upcoming Speaking Event at Red Deer:makismd.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther23Share
Hello All!
Brandon here, Founder of SUCHATIME Events!
Although you may not be able to attend the LIVE event, you will be able to stream it LIVE!
starting at 1 pm Mountain Time (Alberta) we will be streaming the event LIVE from our website:
https://suchatime.ca/
It will also be available on Rumble and possibly Facebook if we don't get censored.
I would love to be there. Yet I’m so far up north I know it’s going to be amazing! 💡⚖️🙏👊🇨🇦