1. Usual substack articles will resume in the last week of July (the theme for 2-3 weeks in July was childhood vaccine injuries). I will begin releasing special articles for specific cancers (alternative treatment protocols)
2. Ivermectin and Fenbendazole/Mebendazole demand was so high, all the supplies were sold out within 24-48 hours, however, new supplies have been procured - if you need some, please contact me.
3. I will begin Cancer Consultation appointments in August and will have details on that coming soon.
4. I will be giving testimony to the National Citizen’s Inquiry again at the end of July.
5. I will be doing some live events and speeches in August, I will also have details on that soon.
It’s going to be a very exciting August 2024!
Thank you all for your incredible support and your patience!
(for those of you who have emailed me, I will answer all emails and messages within the next 1-2 weeks)
No posts
Thank you for all you do to keep us all safe and away from harms reach
Thank you you’re the best Dr M. Can’t wait for the consultation. God Bless you or keeping up the good fight for us injured unknowingly through shedding and now are sick as well. This is so evil!!!