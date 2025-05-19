NEWS: Scott Adams reveals his Prostate Cancer and our attempts to beat it - my response to Scott's Podcast.

Scott Adams reveals his Prostate Cancer and our attempts to beat it - my response to Scott’s Podcast.

I want Scott to beat prostate cancer, and respecting patient confidentiality, I will say this:

Ivermectin and Fenbendazole combination has about a 75% response rate across all cancers.

While that's better than any cutting edge cancer treatment out there, I wish it was 100%. It isn't.

There is no way to predict who will respond and who won't. It's not an issue of prostate cancer. I have dozens of Prostate Cancer success stories.

It comes down to the individual's unique cancer cell type.

For every patient who doesn't respond, we adjust the dosing and the Ivermectin Treatment Protocol and we fight on to try and beat the cancer.

I have had several situations where 1000mg Fenbendazole didn't work, but 2000mg Fenbendazole did.

I have had situations where 1000mg Fenbendazole didn't work but 1000mg Mebendazole did.

I have had situations where 1000mg Mebendazole didn't work but 2000mg Mebendazole did.

You get the idea.

You can't give up if it doesn't work on the first try, that's the key.

Remember, both Ivermectin and Fenbendazole are dose dependent for cancer cell killing, meaning, you have to find the right dose. This has been shown in all pre-clinical studies.

There are several issues there:

1. We don't have access to pure Ivermectin or Fenbendazole in North America. We should. But no one is taking action on this. Not a single billionaire is building Ivermectin or Mebendazole or Fenbendazole manufacturing in North America and it's a shame. This should be a priority. But there is not enough money in it for those who could do it.

2. Some patients can't handle higher doses for various reasons. This is where liposomal formulations of Ivermectin or Fenbendazole may help. No one is working on this.

3. Bioavailability. You have to take Ivermectin and Fenbendazole with fatty foods to increase absorption.

I hope this explanation helps.

Scott, I hope you beat this cancer and my doors are open to you and anyone else should you wish to try again.

God bless you, and God bless every cancer patient struggling with this horrible disease

