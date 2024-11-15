I would be honored to serve in any capacity on Robert F Kennedy Jr's team at HHS

There are currently efforts underway to have me imprisoned in Canada for 83 days for helping Cancer patients and it's clear there is no longer any place for an honest, hard working doctor in Canada.

These efforts to have me imprisoned are being led by Alberta Health Services, a far left bureaucracy, in collaboration with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's Office ABDanielleSmith.

Please help me find a place where I can help as many people, including Cancer patients, as possible, and that place may be serving on RobertKennedyJr team in the United States.

I will move with my family to the United States immediately.

