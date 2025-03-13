Share this postCOVID Intel - by Dr.William MakisNEWS: NEW MAP – 11 U.S. States Are Filing Bills to Make Ivermectin Over-the-Counter!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreNEWS: NEW MAP – 11 U.S. States Are Filing Bills to Make Ivermectin Over-the-Counter!Dr. William Makis MDMar 13, 202588Share this postCOVID Intel - by Dr.William MakisNEWS: NEW MAP – 11 U.S. States Are Filing Bills to Make Ivermectin Over-the-Counter!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1913ShareMy Take…Canadian Border Agents may be raiding packages from India looking for Ivermectin, but soon it will available Over the Counter across the entire United States.SubscribeGive a gift subscriptionShare88Share this postCOVID Intel - by Dr.William MakisNEWS: NEW MAP – 11 U.S. States Are Filing Bills to Make Ivermectin Over-the-Counter!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1913Share
THIS IS THE BEST NEWS I HAVE HEARD IN QUITE AWHILE! I HOPE WE HERE IN CANADA CAN GET THESE MEDS TOO! IT IS TIME TO EXPOSE THE BIG PHARMA FOR WHAT THEY ARE, AND GET THE SYSTEM TO BE A REAL HEALTH CARE SYSTEM, AND NOT A DEATH CARE SYSTEM. THE PEOPLE WHO GAVE THE SHOTS AND THE CO'S. SHOULD ALL BE PUT IN JAIL FOR LIFE FOR THEIR COMPLICITY IN MASS MURDER!
EXCELLENT news! Very, very happy to read this and may the number of states that make Ivermection OTC keep growing!