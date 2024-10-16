On October 9, 2024, my wife filed a criminal complaint with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, against five Alberta Judges. Here is the story.

This is just the tip of the iceberg of the level of criminality that my family has endured from the organized crime network that runs the $26 billion annual taxpayer funded corporation that is Alberta Health Services.

These five Alberta Judges spent 4 years plotting this extortion with AHS, to bankrupt my family and get me to sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement to ensure my silence.

I want to put this into perspective. I never held any senior position in Alberta.

I had very little money.

All I ever did, was treat Cancer successfully. And for that, Alberta’s elite at AHS have spent over $10 million in legal fees trying to destroy my family.

What can convince 5 Alberta Judges to put their entire careers on the line, to help Alberta Health Services Executives get away with crimes against cancer patients?

WHO HAS THAT KIND OF POWER? To recruit 5 Alberta Judges to commit very serious crimes - multiple violations of the Criminal Code of Canada?

Premier Danielle Smith always tells us she can’t interfere in the Courts, yet AHS is able to recruit 5 Alberta Judges to spend 4 years committing some of the greatest crimes in Alberta Court history.

Let’s look at ONE of the people who are being protected in all this.

Dr.Michael Caffaro runs the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta, and controls the medical licenses of 11,000 Alberta doctors. He is both “Complaints Director” and Associate Registrar of the College. Not bad for a family doctor from Hinton.

Caffaro targeted doctors who treated patients with Ivermectin like Dr.Daniel Nagase, doctors who spoke up about dangers of masking and COVID Vaccines like Dr.Roger Hodkinson, Dr.Gary Davidson, Dr.Eric Payne, Dr.Michal Princ, etc.

Caffaro simultaneously gave medical licenses back to pedophiles and child sex abusers in 2021 including Dr.Fred Janke who tried to traffic a 5 year old girl to rape and make child pornography with, and Dr.Ghassan Al-Naami who was convicted of child pornography depicting rape of a 6 year old girl.

If you don’t believe me, here are the media releases from the College itself. Pay attention to the word “reinstated”.

Michael Caffaro is also the son of a powerful Alberta Chief Judge, Peter Mario Caffaro. Peter Mario Caffaro controlled the Alberta Provincial Court for over two decades.

Peter Mario Caffaro - “In 1989, Peter was appointed a Judge of the Provincial Court of Alberta, and in 1992 became Assistant Chief Judge for the Criminal Division of that Court in Edmonton. He served on the Bench through 2014, working in courthouses across the province”

This is an organized crime network which controls the Province’s entire healthcare system (50% of the entire Provincial budget) and both Alberta Courts.

Let that sink in.

Is it any wonder that Alberta Premier Danielle Smith doesn’t want to touch this mafia? In a way, I don’t even blame her.

If this mafia can get 5 Alberta Judges to spend 4 years committing serious crimes in Court just to go after one small doctor who isn’t even from Alberta, I don’t want to think what they’d do to an Alberta Premier who would challenge their power and their money.

Albertans, this province is in very, very deep trouble.

