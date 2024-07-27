NEWS: My Cancer Consultations begin August 1, 2024! - Due to explosion of Turbo Cancers caused by COVID-19 Vaccines, and failure of Oncologists to treat them, I will start booking sessions
Over the past few months, I have received thousands of requests for help with Cancer, from people who have been betrayed, mistreated or abandoned by their doctors.
Due to this unprecedented demand for help, and the failure of medicine and especially Oncology, as of August 1, 2024, I will begin Cancer Consultations.
Details of the Cancer Consultations I will provide are as follows:
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.