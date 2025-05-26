NEWS: Midwestern Doctor joins the coordinated attack on Ivermectin, Fenbendazole and Mebendazole and Cancer patients who want to break away from Big Pharma
My Take…
They all show their true colors sooner or later, don’t they?
I was shocked when Midwestern Doctor came out in full support of Casey Means for the position of Surgeon General and the reasons for supporting her.
“Charisma”
“extremely effective communicator”
“advance MAHA message in to enter elite circles” (Elite circles??? Really???)
CONCLUSION:
Midwestern Doctor’s smearing of Ivermectin, Fenbendazole, Mebendazole is more subtle than the very public approach taken by Scott Adams.
Midwestern Doctor admits he has ZERO experience but paints Ivermectin, Fenbendazole, Mebendazole as having only “small chance” of success. He states he only knew one case of success and it was “exaggerated”. He conveniently ignores the hundreds of success stories I have already posted on my substack.
Midwestern Doctor is an asset of either a government agency or Big Pharma. As artificial as Casey Means.
If that’s not as clear as day, I don’t know what is.
The attack on Ivermectin, Fenbendazole and Mebendazole now has all the various “assets” being activated.
Get ready folks. I expect many more attacks to come.
We all need to remember the many failures, metastases, injuries, deaths and only sometimes successes with traditional cancer treatments also. Plenty of catastrophic failures following exact allopathethic protocols. Since ivermectin/ fenben is so non destructive to the patient compared to lethally dangerous chemo and radiation , it should definitely be considered also. And preferably before all the chemo radiation destroy the immune system.
If Midwestern was compromised, why promote DMSO? Why promote anything alternative at all? If it turns out Midwestern promotes the alternative stuff that doesn’t work, I could see where people are coming from. But isn’t it possible he just had a different experience? Wouldn’t it be weird if it worked every time in all cases?
I’m no scientist or doctor, but wasn’t the protocol of ivermectin pretty integral to its success against CV19? Couldn’t you get it to not work well simply by giving too late or for too little time, or by giving the wrong dosage? Don’t humans often respond differently to similar treatments?
It’s hard to read the substance of that article as an attack, per se, in my opinion. Are there any proper studies going on for applying this combination to cancer? With all the talk, I hope someone is getting on that.