COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis

COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Trying hard's avatar
Trying hard
5h

We all need to remember the many failures, metastases, injuries, deaths and only sometimes successes with traditional cancer treatments also. Plenty of catastrophic failures following exact allopathethic protocols. Since ivermectin/ fenben is so non destructive to the patient compared to lethally dangerous chemo and radiation , it should definitely be considered also. And preferably before all the chemo radiation destroy the immune system.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies
Ian's avatar
Ian
5h

If Midwestern was compromised, why promote DMSO? Why promote anything alternative at all? If it turns out Midwestern promotes the alternative stuff that doesn’t work, I could see where people are coming from. But isn’t it possible he just had a different experience? Wouldn’t it be weird if it worked every time in all cases?

I’m no scientist or doctor, but wasn’t the protocol of ivermectin pretty integral to its success against CV19? Couldn’t you get it to not work well simply by giving too late or for too little time, or by giving the wrong dosage? Don’t humans often respond differently to similar treatments?

It’s hard to read the substance of that article as an attack, per se, in my opinion. Are there any proper studies going on for applying this combination to cancer? With all the talk, I hope someone is getting on that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
19 replies
308 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr. William Makis MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture