My Take…

They all show their true colors sooner or later, don’t they?

I was shocked when Midwestern Doctor came out in full support of Casey Means for the position of Surgeon General and the reasons for supporting her.

“Charisma”

“extremely effective communicator”

“advance MAHA message in to enter elite circles” (Elite circles??? Really???)

CONCLUSION:

Midwestern Doctor’s smearing of Ivermectin, Fenbendazole, Mebendazole is more subtle than the very public approach taken by Scott Adams.

Midwestern Doctor admits he has ZERO experience but paints Ivermectin, Fenbendazole, Mebendazole as having only “small chance” of success. He states he only knew one case of success and it was “exaggerated”. He conveniently ignores the hundreds of success stories I have already posted on my substack.

Midwestern Doctor is an asset of either a government agency or Big Pharma. As artificial as Casey Means.

If that’s not as clear as day, I don’t know what is.

The attack on Ivermectin, Fenbendazole and Mebendazole now has all the various “assets” being activated.

Get ready folks. I expect many more attacks to come.

