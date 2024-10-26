I will be speaking at a LIVE EVENT In Red Deer on October 28, 2024 called “Arrival of Accountability”
We’ve seen a lot of nice words recently about addressing AHS and College of Physicians and College of Nurses abuses and over-reach, but no healthcare worker has been helped and no one at AHS or the Colleges has been held accountable.
We need more than nice words and endless “consultations with stakeholders” that AHS Executives and their lawyers laugh about at the golf courses and country clubs .
Vulnerable Albertans, Cancer patients, young people, children, pregnant women continue to die daily at the hands of AHS and the Colleges.
At the nursing home I worked in some week we will have 4 deaths in 5 days then another 3 deaths just after a week and so on and on.. All of the residents has 6-7 shots. This year they were given Moderna! And so many deteriorating residents! It’s shocking! I have not seen so many deaths like this in my 15 years of nursing in the nursing home. It’s becoming traumatic for me that I didn’t want to go to work anymore because I didn’t want to see more deaths ! The people behind this should be held accountable and responsible. These vaccines need to stop , including childhood vaccines!
Great news Doc...this train is starting to roll...I see it as unstoppable and inevitable. Accountability must be made manifest, at all cost. I think the LATEST revelations by Missisauga lawyer Lisa Miron should be put on display at this venue. She was interviewed by Dr. McCullough recently, and disclosed that uncovered (hard to find) documents show that Health Canada Minister Teres Tam operates on orders from the WHO...we no longer have a 'Canadian Health Care system'...it is a globalist controlled enterprise, with headquarters in Washinton D.C. Here is the link...WHO IS IN CHARGE OF EVERYTHING https://petermcculloughmd.substack.com/p/the-who-is-in-complete-control?utm_source=podcast-email&publication_id=1119676&post_id=149947315&utm_campaign=email-