I have recently started working with All Family Pharmacy in Florida.

They are working extremely hard to make Ivermectin and Mebendazole available across the United States.

They are also testing their Ivermectin and Mebendazole to make sure they are pure and free from heavy metals and contaminants.

They are also working to bring down the prices of both of these repurposed drugs.

They have a July 4th sale right now.

