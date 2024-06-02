NEWS: Is Canada fast-tracking preparations for PANDEMIC 2.0? Canada elects a co-President of Canadian Medical Association for first time ever. An expert in Public Health and a vaccine zealot
Canada is rushing preparations to declare PANDEMIC 2.0 and Canadians have absolutely no idea.
Canada’s Public Health Chief Theresa Tam was very busy this week
That’s the United Nations flag behind CDC Director Many Cohen.
So what was Theresa Tam up to?
Advocating for vaccinating the world, of course.
Canada’s Public Health Chief Theresa Tam was in the spotlight
“proud to lead a roundtable on strengthening health systems” (something Tam would know nothing about)
“so that all people around the world can experience the benefits of vaccination”
Theresa Tam has recommended 9 COVID-19 Vaccines since 2021 and has presided over highest increase in mortality in Canadian history with 49,000 excess deaths in 2022 alone.
Theresa Tam hadn’t done much in 2024 before this week
