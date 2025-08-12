COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis

COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jimmy Matthews's avatar
Jimmy Matthews
1m

How can one contact you for counsel for a liver cancer protocol, Hep B +, stage one. Mapping to be completed in several days. Thank you and God bless.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jimmy Matthews's avatar
Jimmy Matthews
just now

I’ll be listening on Infowars.com or Banned.video. 2 pm Eastern

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr. William Makis MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture