NEWS (March 24, 2024):

My family is currently being threatened and extorted by Alberta Health Services AHS_Media Officials and College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta CPSA_CA leaders, who are engaging in government sponsored efforts to cancel my free speech on X.

These threats are being made against my family in violation of sections 346 and 465 of the Criminal Code of Canada, and we are preparing to file criminal charges with RCMPAlberta and Edmontonpolice due to the ongoing threats against my wife and myself, threats which have (in recent weeks) extended to our residence in Edmonton, Alberta.

Since 2020, my family has been viciously attacked with fraudulent Court Applications, Court Orders and Court costs filed and pursued by AHS_Media & CPSA_CA and their lawyers Mark Jackson, Jon Faulds (FieldLaw) and Mylene Tiessen (Peacock Linder Halt & Mack LLP), who were involved in the illegal sabotage of my Cancer Treatment Program at Cross Cancer Institute (which led to serious bodily harm or deaths of 2456 Alberta Cancer patients since 2016)

and there are 5 Alberta Judges who have been recruited into this criminal extortion plot (Court of King's Bench Justice Avril Inglis, Associate Chief Justice Kenneth G. Nielsen, Justice JJ Gill, Justice D Lee and Court of Appeal Justice Dawn Pentelechuk) who have issued fraudulent Court Decisions and awarded fraudulent Court costs in the $10,000s in an effort to harass, extort and ultimately bankrupt my family, and silence me on X (Court files QB1603-18935 and QB1803-16582)

These crimes are being committed with Alberta taxpayer money and have been forwarded to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith @ABDanielleSmith and Alberta Health Minister Adriana LaGrange @AdrianaLaGrange, both of whom have been fully briefed on these criminal acts.

These crimes are also being committed under the new @AHS_Media Leadership of AHS CEO Athana Mentzelopoulos, AHS Board Chair Dr.Lyle Oberg, and @CPSA_CA Registrars Dr.Scott McLeod and Dr.Michael Caffaro, all of whom will be subjects of criminal complaints in the coming weeks.

I will be exposing on @X the criminality of Alberta's Court of King's Bench and Alberta Court of Appeal in extensive detail in the coming weeks, just as I exposed pedophilia, child sex trafficking and child sex crimes that were being committed by AHS and College of Physicians leaders during Rachel Notley's 2015-2019 Alberta NDP government (with former Alberta Premier RachelNotley announcing her resignation from politics 10 days after my articles on these NDP government child sex crimes were published in January 2 & 6, 2024).

I will also be making a formal request to Elon Musk and X's legal team to provide me and my family with legal assistance, and I applaud Elon Musk's commitment to free speech in his support of facing and countering the attacks that Dr.Kulvinder Kaur Gill dockaurG has faced from the medical leadership including cpso_ca and corrupt Judges in Ontario, Canada.

Court documents and criminal filings with RCMP and EPS will all be posted on my X account in the coming weeks, and I can assure all of you that I am in good spirits and good health and have no intention of any self-harm (I declare this, should any harm come to me as a result of my exposure).

Thank you all for the kindness and support you have shown me and my family.

God bless you all!

======

Elon Musk ‘Will Help’ Canadian Doctor Critical of COVID-19 Measures Facing $300,000 Legal Bill

MARCH 24, 2024 / BRIANPECKFORD

Elon Musk, chief executive officer of SpaceX and Tesla, gestures as he attends a conference at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in Paris, France, on June 16, 2023. (Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters)

By Chris Tomlinson

3/21/2024

Billionaire Elon Musk has promised to help a Toronto-area doctor who faced backlash for advocating against government-imposed COVID-19 lockdowns and vaccine mandates.

Dr. Kulvinder Kaur Gill lost a defamation lawsuit against those who she said targeted her for her views, and later had her appeal of that decision also dismissed, resulting in a court decision in late February giving her 30 days to pay some $300,000 in costs.

On March 21, Dr. Gill called on the owner of social media platform X, formerly Twitter, to help her with the $300,000, noting that it was due in four days. She cited an Aug. 5, 2023, post by Mr. Musk in which he stated: “If you were unfairly treated by your employer due to posting or liking something on this platform, we will fund your legal bill. No limit.”

It’s unclear how many legal cases, if any, Mr. Musk has funded since making that post.

For Dr. Gill, less than two hours after she posted her message, Mr. Musk replied, “We will help.”

A GiveSendGo fundraiser for Dr. Gill has raised nearly $179,000 as of March 23 late evening.

Dr. Gill, a frontline physician in Brampton, Ontario, west of Toronto, was the subject of professional complaints by other doctors and members of the public due to her comments on government pandemic measures. She stated that lockdowns could harm society broadly, particularly children and marginalized people, and that taking a vaccine should not be mandatory for people to leave their homes and end lockdowns.

“There is absolutely no medical or scientific reason for this prolonged, harmful, and illogical lockdown,” she wrote on Twitter in August 2020. She has also stated that natural T-cell immunity and the drug hydroxychloroquine could treat the virus.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO) launched a disciplinary hearing against Dr. Gill over her posts but dropped the case against her in October 2023. Her lawyer, Lisa Bildy, said it was likely dropped because of insufficient evidence to discipline her or prove that her posts constituted misinformation.

The CPSO, which dropped the case without providing an explanation, told The Epoch Times it cannot comment on the issue due to confidentiality restrictions.

In 2021, Dr. Gill launched a defamation lawsuit with Ontario’s Superior Court of Justice against 23 doctors, journalists, and academics, arguing that her critics had ruined her professional reputation and campaigned against her.

However, in February 2022, Justice Elizabeth Stewart rejected the case.

In an interview with Stanford professor Jay Bhattacharya published earlier this month, on March 15, Dr. Gill said that the justice ruled in favour of the defendants who launched an anti-SLAPP motion against her before any evidence in the case had been presented.

According to the Centre for Free Expression at Toronto Metropolitan University, Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation (SLAPPs) are “lawsuits brought by individuals, corporations, or others to intimidate and silence critics by forcing them into legal battles that would be extremely costly and time-consuming to fight.“ ”Anti-SLAPP laws are designed to allow such lawsuits to be “dismissed at a very early stage if that lawsuit qualifies as a ‘SLAPP.’”

In Dr. Gill’s case, Justice Stewart determined that the libel suit qualified as a SLAPP.

On Oct. 31, 2022, the justice ordered Dr. Gill to pay over $1.1 million in legal costs. Dr. Ashvinder Kaur Lambda, who had sued two of the 23, was assigned a portion of the costs.

Dr. Gill appealed to the Court of Appeal for Ontario, and the case was heard on Dec. 12, 2023.

According to the Feb. 22 court decision, the appeal in question only related to the dismissal of her claims against four of the initial 23 defendants, which included professionals in the fields of media and medicine.

In her interview with Dr. Bhattacharya, Dr. Gill said that to appeal the entire $1.1 million cost order she needed a leave to appeal, requiring the permission of the court.

Dr. Gill said that leave was denied, as “we had reached confidential settlements with some of the defendants” by the time of the December hearing. She went on to note that the court claimed the “landscape had changed” but allowed Dr. Gill to appeal the merit of the prior ruling.

The appeal court, however, rejected Dr. Gill’s arguments, with Dr. Gill stating that the court did not engage with any of the evidence provided and refused to make any ruling on whether the comments against her were defamatory, simply agreeing that the judge, who agreed with the anti-SLAPP motion, had not been in error.

Dr. Gill said she was ordered to pay $300,000 but did not have the money on hand after nearly four years of legal battles.

Editor’s note: the article was updated to better reflect the circumstances. The Epoch Times regrets previous inaccuracies.

Give a gift subscription

Share COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis