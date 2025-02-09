NEWS: I was viciously attacked on my Ivermectin Testimonial of a 36 year old Pancreatic Cancer patient who is now Cancer Free. Who attacked me? A Pancreatic Cancer Support Group.
This story is shocking!
My Take…
This is a level of evil I have never seen before. This is purely Satanic.
Liz McBeth, COO of the Seena Magowitz Foundation, an alleged “Pancreatic Cancer Patient Support Group” had my entire substack article removed, because a 36 year old mother they took a photo of and did a story about, used Ivermectin to treat her Pancreatic Cancer and become CANCER FREE!
Liz McBeth is a psychopath who pretends to support cancer patients, when in reality, she is doing everything to harm them and sabotage their Cancer Journey.
Feel free to give her a call at 757-773-3622. Maybe she can explain.
IVERMECTIN TESTIMONIAL REPOSTED (with their image removed):
The testimonial comes from 36 year old Emily Ziegler herself in her own words.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.