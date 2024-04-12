Sunrise reporter Nathan Templeton's tragic death is ambushed by cruel trolls

Nathan Templeton, 44, died on Tuesday afternoon

Former Seven star was found near river in Geelong

Death hijacked by anti-vaccination campaigners

By DAILY MAIL AUSTRALIA REPORTER

PUBLISHED: 22:36 EDT, 10 April 2024 | UPDATED: 21:35 EDT, 11 April 2024

Anti-vaxx trolls have hijacked the tragic death of Channel Seven news reporter Nathan Templeton to promote their warped agenda.

The body of the 44-year-old father-of-two was found on a dog walking track near the Barwon River in Geelong on Tuesday afternoon.

Templeton leaves behind his wife Kate and their two young sons Jack and James.

'Our hearts are broken for an adoring father and a wonderful friend, who'll be missed by many,' his family said in a statement on Wednesday.

But their grief has been commandeered by cruel trolls who are blaming his death on the Covid-19 vaccine.

Canadian physician and fervent anti-vaxxer William Makis, who describes himself as a cancer researcher, leapt on Templeton's tragic death to push his own agenda.

Popular Channel Seven Sunrise and sport reporter Nathan Templeton has died after suffering a medical episode on the Barwon River in Geelong

But anti-vaxx trolls have hijacked his tragic death to promote their warped agenda

'As far as COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine sudden deaths go, walking the dog may not be such a bad way to go,' Makis wrote on X.

Makis, who wrote a thoroughly debunked and widely derided study claiming 80 Canadian doctors died from covid vaccinations, used the 'died suddenly' hashtag, which is a reference among cookers to alleged anti-vaxx deaths.

Others shared former social media posts Templeton made encouraging people to get jabbed during Victoria's many lockdowns, citing it as evidence that he died from the jab.

'Sadly Nathan was a victim of failed science,' wrote one on Facebook.

'Not sharing to rub it in or "we told you so", sharing to raise awareness to those who still asleep.'

Another responded to a story about Templeton's death with the sarcastic comment, 'But remember, it's safe and effective!', followed by a series of skull and syringe emojis.

The cause of Templeton's death is unknown. It has been reported he suffered a medical episode.

Just a few days before his death, Templeton had shared photos to Instagram of himself and his two young sons eating chocolate eggs on Easter morning.

'Favourite morning of the year,' he captioned a series of family photos.

Respected Channel Seven presenter Ann Sanders announced his death during the network's 11.30am bulletin.

Sanders remained composed as she delivered the sad news during the live broadcast.

'We're sending our deepest condolences to his family and friends who remember Nathan as an adoring father and a wonderful friend,' she said.

Victoria Police are preparing a report for the coroner after Templeton's body was found in parkland, believed to be Zillah Crawcour Park, near his home in Geelong.

Channel Seven newsreader Ann Sanders broke the news during the 11.30am news bulletin

Nathan Templeton and Sunrise co-stars Edwina Bartholomew, Samantha Armytage and Natalie Barr

'Emergency services were called to a park in Newtown about 2.30pm where the man was located deceased,' said a spokesman.

'The death is not being treated as suspicious at this stage.'

Templeton had worked for Seven for more than 12 years, including as the Melbourne correspondent for its breakfast show Sunrise, and in its sports department.

However, he had not been on-air for Sunrise since late 2022 and was working in a behind-the-scenes role last year.

Daily Mail Australia understands Templeton had been grappling with long-standing personal issues, including depression, and had been receiving support.

Former Sunrise reporter Nathan Templeton shared this photo of himself eating a chocolate egg with his young children on Easter morning just days before his tragic death on Monday aged 44 (all pictured)

