COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis

COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paula Juck's avatar
Paula Juck
7h

I don't find Pierre the way you described him. ...Carney on the other hand is "fake" and uncaring. Canadians will soon find this out

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
wwww's avatar
wwww
7h

Surely you cannot think that your elections are any more honest than the elections here in the USA are.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
90 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr. William Makis MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture