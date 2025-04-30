HOW DID THE CONSERVATIVES LOSE?

David Parker

I spent most of today relaxing with family after paying far too much attention to polling and election news over the past ten days. Yet, I haven’t been able to shake the urge to write. To mark, in some small way, the significance of what just happened—and why it happened. How has Canada become a nation so comfortable with continuing down a path of decline? Is it all Donald Trump’s fault, or is there more to blame? How do we explain the most dramatic and rapid collapse in political momentum in Canadian history? The questions keep coming—and they don’t stop coming.

There is no single explanation. The more you understand a topic, the more you realize that causes are multivariate. You can’t reduce something as complex as an election to one factor. For instance, many people take credit for Danielle Smith’s narrow victory over Rachel Notley in 2023. Some have even built their entire identity around being the reason she won. The truth is, thousands of people pulled together and barely dragged that victory over the line. Entire coalitions were activated across dozens of networks, and if even one had been missing, Alberta would be finishing its second year under another socialist government.

So, take this for what it is: the reflection of a man who has spent most of his adult life working in politics, campaigning, and studying elections. This is my vocation. It’s the one thing I can say with confidence I’ve put in my 10,000 hours mastering—like a blacksmith becoming a master craftsman or earning a black belt in martial arts. This is what I do.

The first and easiest explanation—one I’ve pointed out before—is that the NDP and Bloc collapsed into the Liberals to stop the Conservatives. This is the fundamental dilemma of running as a conservative anywhere outside Alberta and, more recently, Saskatchewan. Conservative parties win not by majority, but by exploiting splits among progressive parties—typically the NDP, Bloc, and Liberals. When progressive voters unite to stop the Conservatives, they almost always succeed. In this election, we witnessed a historic collapse of the NDP—something not seen since the days of the CCF, their predecessor in the 1930s. Whether intentional or not, Jagmeet Singh handed the Liberals a fourth consecutive term in power—something that hasn’t happened in over 60 years.

This is the story political amateurs have latched onto. It’s the narrative that Team Pierre is promoting: this was the CPC’s best popular vote performance since the merger, and the strongest showing for a conservative party since the 1980s. Yet, the Liberals edged out a higher share of the vote and came within inches of a majority. As my grandfather used to say, “close only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades”—or as the kids say, “second place is just first loser.” In politics, almost winning counts for almost nothing.

Which brings us to the second, less discussed cause of the CPC’s defeat: Pierre Poilievre is not likeable.

He may excite the base. I’ve seen it myself—been to his rallies, watched crowds cheer for his canned lines. I even shook his hand and told him in 2022 that I thought he was building a movement. But I also know Pierre’s reputation better than most. I spent eight years on Parliament Hill—four in government, four in opposition—and Pierre was there for all of them. Everyone knew he wanted to be Prime Minister, and he only ever gave his time to people who could help him get there.

Pierre has never changed. He’s always seen himself as destined for the top job. He’s only ever worked in politics. For him, Parliament Hill isn’t just a bubble—it’s home. In that world, being ruthless, bullying people, and projecting pride and superiority can take you far. Just ask his former common-law partner Jenni Byrne. You don’t have to make friends if you can silence your enemies. That has always been Pierre and Jenni’s style, and it worked—until now.

But outside the Ottawa bubble, Canadians loathe arrogance. They dislike rudeness. One of Canada’s core national identities is being polite. Pierre is not polite. He’s hostile to the media, dismissive to staff, and ruthless with candidates who challenge his preferred picks in nomination races. His favorability numbers are abysmal. Voters consistently say they prefer the Conservative brand to Pierre himself. That turned off a critical voting bloc: suburban women over 55—the very people who could have blocked another Liberal term.

Now we arrive at what I believe is the biggest reason for the loss: the Liberals are simply better at communicating. Far better.

And not just in skill—they understand Canadians at a fundamental emotional level in ways Conservatives seem incapable of grasping. Liberals speak through emotion; Conservatives try to persuade with facts. But people don’t respond to facts—they respond to feelings. The Liberals tapped into Canada’s core identity: anti-Americanism. And they rode that wave to another mandate.

Meanwhile, Pierre and his team acted as if Donald Trump hadn’t just been re-elected in 2024—or hadn’t repeatedly threatened to annex Canada. Whether Trump was serious is irrelevant. Canadians are deeply insecure—how could they not be, living next to the only real global superpower? These remarks lit up that insecurity. And Pierre did nothing to address it. Nothing emotionally resonant. No vision. No reassurance. Just more slogans.

And finally there is the generational chasm.

The defining image of this election will be the photo of an elderly man proudly giving the middle finger to Canada’s youth. That summed up the campaign.

Canada has become two nations: the aging and the abandoned. A leaked government report during the campaign even warned that Canada was on track to become a rigid, class-based society within 15 years. You don’t need to wait that long—it’s already here.

On election night, I was flying from Alberta to Ontario for a friend’s wedding. Behind me sat a group of young men—athletic, loud, friendly, exactly the kind I grew up with. Hours into the flight, one asked me if I had Wi-Fi and could check the election results. I told him it looked like the Liberals were winning—possibly another majority. The look of despair in their eyes matched my own. They laughed bitterly, saying things like, “Guess I never wanted to own a house anyway.” But later, I heard them quietly mutter: “I’m getting out. I’m not staying here.”

Young Gen Z and Millennial men know this country is rigged against them. They will never live like their parents or grandparents did. More and more are fleeing Canada, because it is simply unaffordable for anyone living on a normal income.

And then there are the Boomers.

They lived the Canadian Dream. They had stable jobs, bought homes cheaply, and grew wealthy through market forces they barely understood. Now they live in aging, isolated communities, spend summers at the cottage, and focus on enjoying their golden years before comfortably slipping into oblivion. These voters love to be morally outraged—especially at Americans. Their lives were good under Liberal rule. They’ve always seen themselves as better than loud, brash Americans.

This election? Their final, triumphant middle finger at a world they could never truly compete in. Meanwhile, their children and grandchildren die deaths of despair.

The Conservatives did not lose because they lacked money, organization, or volunteers. They lost because they still don’t understand the country they are trying to govern. They don’t understand that politics is not a spreadsheet—it’s a story. And the Liberals have been writing Canada’s story for nearly a century. Until the Conservative Party learns how to tell a better story—one rooted in national renewal, emotional resonance, and a shared vision of belonging—they will continue to lose, even as the numbers say they’re winning.

Because here is the dark truth: most Canadians would rather be comfortable than free. They would rather feel safe than be sovereign. They would rather hate Americans than love their own country. The Liberals know this. They weaponize it. Until the Conservatives learn not just how to campaign—but how to connect—they will remain the party of "almost." Almost there. Almost enough. Almost winning. But in politics, almost doesn’t matter.

