Former US President Joe Biden diagnosed with Aggressive Stage 4 Prostate Cancer - Alberta billionaire Brett Wilson has 5 Prostate Cancer recurrences

The reason why Alberta billionaire and mogul Brett Wilson's Prostate Cancer has come back 5 times is because he has relied exclusively on conventional Cancer Care provided by the corrupt Alberta Health Services.

Conventional Oncology cannot cure Stage 4 Prostate Cancer, it can only keep it at bay. And it doesn't even do that very well.

I had a cutting edge Cancer Program in Edmonton at Cross Cancer Institute, including Prostate Cancer Targeted Radiation Treatment (177Lu-PSMA) that was sabotaged by Alberta Premier Rachel Notley and AHS CEO Verna Yiu in 2016.

Unfortunately, Brett Wilson's good friends, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and his Minister of Health Tyler Shandro, continued the sabotage of my Cancer Program, launching a vicious $140,000 extortion plot against my family in 2021, trying to bankrupt me to protect AHS Executives and bureaucrats.

That extortion plot got tied up in Alberta Courts for 3 years and Jason Kenney was unexpectedly kicked out as Premier in 2023. He never got to witness the final attack on my family, which he started in 2021. I have enough dirt on him to put him in prison for life.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's Office took over the sabotage of my Cancer Program in Edmonton and launched an even more vicious attack, threatening me with 83 days imprisonment, raiding my Stripe account, stealing $142,000 from it, freezing my GiveSendGo, sabotaging my WISE account, paying hackers to hack my Twitter account and much, much more...

Thousands of Alberta Cancer patients like @WBrettWilson have suffered because conservative Alberta politicians protected corrupt Alberta Health Services bureaucrats and their crimes, instead of protecting honest doctors like me.

I don't know if Brett Wilson realizes this or not, but his own political friends are directly responsible for the poor cancer care he has received over the past 5-10 years.

Cancer comes for us all, billionaire and poor alike.

Except, Brett, being an Alberta billionaire, was always in a position to do something meaningful about cancer. Maybe he was more focused on making money instead.

My Take…

“Nobody has done more to find breakthrough treatments for cancer in all its forms” - Former President Obama.

This is an astonishing statement for former President Obama to make.

All politics aside, it seems that politicians will often pat themselves on the back for pouring money into Cancer Research.

Cancer Research, for the most part, is fraud.

I can do an entire article on this but the system is completely gamed.

Let’s say you want to setup an Ivermectin Clinical Trial.

You won’t be allowed to apply for Grant funding. Someone will block you, either at the University leadership level or Hospital leadership. If you manage to apply, you will not receive Grant funding. If you receive Grant funding, there are many mechanisms to sabotage your Clinical Trial. I experienced this with my Lutetium Clinical Trial - Health Canada blocked us for over 1 year with red tape. Your Clinical Trial will be sabotaged - In my case, Alberta Health Services Executives bribed my Cancer Therapy Nurses and Techs with promotions and Offices to help sabotage my Clinical Trial and ensure it collapsed. If you receive Grant funding, perform the Clinical Trial, your research may still get blocked from being published.

They really have dozens of ways of stopping you from advancing cutting edge Cancer Research.

That’s why Cancer Research is mostly a giant fraud.

Your Cancer Research HAS TO advance big money and big pharma interests - and when these interests are being advanced, cancer patients always come dead last.

