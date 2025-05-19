COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis

COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DJB's avatar
DJB
6h

I realized long ago that "they" don't want the cure for cancer. I mean, it's a huge money maker for "them" I think with all the money that goes towards "finding a cure" it should be a lot closer if not found by now and it's not, at least not by convention therapies. Keep going Dr Makis! The truth shall prevail!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Anne Clifton's avatar
Anne Clifton
6h

I few days ago I received a solicitation from the American Cancer Society. They aren't going to get any money from me.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
53 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr. William Makis MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture