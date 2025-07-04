NEWS: FENBENDAZOLE at BP Life (Happy July 4th!)

Fenbendazole is one of the most popular repurposed drugs in the world right now and is being used successfully by hundreds of thousands of Cancer patients.

With Fenbendazole, you want to make sure you are able to access the purest form of the product possible.

Especially when dealing with Cancer.

I have been proud to collaborate with BP Life for months now, an American company based in St.Louis that works extremely hard and tests Fenbendazole to 99% purity.

They are amazing.

Happy July 4th to my American friends!!

