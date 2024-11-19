My Take…
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney destroyed his political career when he ordered AHS to persecute Christian Pastors during the lockdown. It remains the biggest political blunder in history. Jason Kenney cannot show his face in public now, and won’t for the rest of his life.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is the first Canadian leader to work with corrupt health bureaucrats (AHS) to have a Canadian doctor (myself) imprisoned for protecting his family. They are demanding that I be imprisoned for 83 days and today they were shopping for a Court date: Jan.15, 2025.
Why is she doing this? I don’t know exactly, but it’s an extremely bad sign for Alberta and Canada in general.
UCP is also going after Carrie Sakamoto’s COVID-19 Vaccine Injury class action lawsuit, asking for it to be thrown out before it gets heard in Court.
Remember, Stephen Harper is pro big pharma, pro mRNA vaccine, pro lockdowns, pro vaccine mandates and pro vaccine passports (pro UN, pro WHO and pro WEF)
Big pharma has fully captured Alberta at the UCP AGM - we are now at the mercy of the UN and WHO, who will run this province through AHS - we are headed for lockdowns and mandatory injections - maybe by January?
God bless you all who kept Danielle Smith’s phone lines ringing all day (780-427-2251) and who are writing her emails, keeping her staff busy :).
Dear Dr Makis,
You could GET THE BEST LAWYER, MONEY CAN BUY! maybe JFK can help you choose one? But honestly, does it justify the cost. That woman has been planted there for a purpose.
Moving down south to the USA without delay, sounds like a rational decision. For peace of mind for you and your family.
You can still fight the Canadian system from down south, as long as they cannot deport you back.
You are fighting the forces of evil, not just the Premier. So Pray without ceasing.
Wishing you clarity of thought as you make these decisions.
All the best Delphine in Australia
Humble heartfelt Prayer’s to our Merciful God is a strong weapon against injustice and evil.
Please read the prayer of King David in Psalm 91 King James Version.
God knows everything and sees everything and His perfect Justice & JUDGMENT is coming very soon.