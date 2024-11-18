Thousands of Albertans are outraged that Premier Danielle Smith’s Office is working with Alberta Health Services to have me imprisoned for 83 days for protecting my family and my cancer patients.

Her phone number 780-427-2251 has been flooded with phone calls and Premier’s staffers are counting how many calls come in. Apparently the phone lines were flooded on friday.

Thank you for the incredible support for my family.

My Take…

I know right now many Albertans love Premier Danielle Smith and think she’s doing a good enough job. Why my family is being targeted, I’m not sure, but i cannot raise my children in a province that is going full Communist, even if it’s packaged in a nice way by Premier Smith to make it more pleasant for Albertans.

I will have to lean on the kindness of Albertans one more time before I leave the province and leave Canada. I have applied to work with RFK Jr in the New Administration and will leave Canada permanently if an offer is extended.

Thank you for your letters to Premier Smith and your kind phone calls at her office 780-427-2251. I believe her phone lines monday will be flooded as well.

My family owes you a debt of gratitude.

