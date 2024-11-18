News: Day 5 of the Danielle Smith Prison Scandal - Albertans write letters to Danielle Smith regarding her efforts with AHS to put me in prison for 83 days.
Thousands of Albertans are outraged that Premier Danielle Smith’s Office is working with Alberta Health Services to have me imprisoned for 83 days for protecting my family and my cancer patients.
Her phone number 780-427-2251 has been flooded with phone calls and Premier’s staffers are counting how many calls come in. Apparently the phone lines were flooded on friday.
Thank you for the incredible support for my family.
My Take…
I know right now many Albertans love Premier Danielle Smith and think she’s doing a good enough job. Why my family is being targeted, I’m not sure, but i cannot raise my children in a province that is going full Communist, even if it’s packaged in a nice way by Premier Smith to make it more pleasant for Albertans.
I will have to lean on the kindness of Albertans one more time before I leave the province and leave Canada. I have applied to work with RFK Jr in the New Administration and will leave Canada permanently if an offer is extended.
Thank you for your letters to Premier Smith and your kind phone calls at her office 780-427-2251. I believe her phone lines monday will be flooded as well.
My family owes you a debt of gratitude.
Dr. Makis has shown great moral courage, moral integrity, and fortitude in what he does for us all. May he keep doing as he has been as a servant of God, and God will be on his side as will the truth. May God protect him and his family so he is free to do what is doing.
I don't how they can claim he is breaching that court order as it is even not he who went to the police and made the criminal complaint. Notwithstanding it was a fraudulent court order made against him to protect the corrupt lawyers and judiciary as well as the executives Dr. Makis has been fully exposing. This is spiritual warfare of the good vs. the dark forces, and Dr. Makis will win.
I hope he does get a position with RFKjr's team. Even though we might think he won't be able to help in Canada then, that won't be the case as he will have an even bigger profile and the protection of the umbrella of the United States administrative state. The result will be that he will be even more influential worldwide and even in Canada.
AWESOME PUBLIC SUPPORT -and thank you for letting the rest of the workd KNOW! ( No firewall again -PRAISE BE!)