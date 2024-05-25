I will be speaking at this upcoming UCP event on June 17, 2024.
I am currently calling on Alberta families whose child (age 17 and under) may have been harmed by COVID-19 Vaccines - if you wish to tell your story publicly, and provide your testimony, please contact me as soon as possible at makisw79@yahoo.com.
I believe that COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines are pharmaceutical products which have clearly demonstrated risk of harm far exceeding benefit, and they should be removed from Alberta’s childhood vaccine schedule.
Furthermore, both Alberta Health Services and College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta have made informed consent impossible with these products, as doctors are not allowed to discuss the risks of COVID-19 Vaccine Injury with their patients without risking their own medical license, hospital privileges and medical career.
Doctors have also been threatened into not reporting COVID-19 Vaccine Injuries as they are legally obligated to. So far, Alberta Health Services leadership and College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta Officials have not been held accountable for their medical malfeasance and failure or refusal to protect Albertans and their children from harm.
There is no choice, where there is no informed consent.
I just provided my doctor with this information and link. I hope that he will contact you. His first name is Brian. Thank you for this.
Good luck with this presentation Doc. Wish I could be there. God be with you and praying for your success.