My Take…

Western Standard never contacted me for comment.

Western Standard has joined the WAR on Alberta Cancer patients and gave a one sided story from the College of Physicians and Surgeons and it’s top Pedophile Leader Scott McLeod, who attacked Ivermectin for COVID-19 in 2021, fired all unvaccinated CPSA employees and reinstated medical licenses of two child rapists who were distributing child pornography in Alberta (Fred Janke, Ghassan Al-Naami) and protected other child sex abusers (Albert de Villiers).

You don’t hate these people enough.

These are the people who want Alberta cancer patients dead rather than helping themselves with Ivermectin and Fenbendazole.

Give a gift subscription

Share