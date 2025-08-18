COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis

COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
7m

That’s their agenda! Conquer and divide!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
DawnieR's avatar
DawnieR
2m

Ummmm........there is NO SUCH THING as an 'EX-DOCTOR'!!

Once one is Medically Trained......they never forget that 'training' (KNOWLEDGE); once a DOCTOR.....ALWAYS A DOCTOR!

SUE them for calling you an 'EX-DOCTOR'!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Dr. William Makis MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture