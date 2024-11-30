NEWS: Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's Prison Scandal (Day 17): Premier Smith Office flooded with angry letters. But she seems set on being the 1st Premier to imprison a doctor during COVID-19!
My Take…
These 25 incredible letters are just a sample of what’s flooded Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s Office in the past week.
Premier Danielle Smith’s staffers are trying to deny any involvement in this bizarre attempt to put me in prison.
“Categorically false”
She’s doubling down and won’t stop until she puts me in prison.
Look at what she said recently about the Canadian Trucker protest at Coutts:
But don’t worry.
I have a plan.
You're not alone. She's being flooded by supporters of Alberta's Wild Horses who she wants to sterilise and capture based on a crazy idea and pressure from the cattle ranchers. All evidence shows a population in crisis with year on year falling numbers due to predation. HAWS website for info. The woman is mad. Anyone could be her next target. Save the wildies, save Dr Makis! 🙏
Dr. Makis et al: Calling out the Premier for not doing something she cannot legally do is beyond futile.
Everyone here is smart, surely this has just escaped your attention somehow. This is Canada, not the USA-- we have a much more tangled bureaucratic weave to navigate.
The Premier, by law, cannot interfere with the judiciary or any judicial process. The Premier's role does NOT have the ability that an American State Governor has of quashing a charge. Quite the opposite.
You all are writing to the wrong people. You need to flood the regulatory agency with these letters, not the Premier's office. And quit with the attacks on her character already, that's low vibes and doesn't do any good.