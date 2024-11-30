My Take…

These 25 incredible letters are just a sample of what’s flooded Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s Office in the past week.

Premier Danielle Smith’s staffers are trying to deny any involvement in this bizarre attempt to put me in prison.

“Categorically false”

She’s doubling down and won’t stop until she puts me in prison.

Look at what she said recently about the Canadian Trucker protest at Coutts:

But don’t worry.

I have a plan.

Give a gift subscription

Share